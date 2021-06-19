Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 101.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.88. 9,316,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.93 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

