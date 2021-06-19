Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,447 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

NYSE:LL opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

