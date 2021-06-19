LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

