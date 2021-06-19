M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,820 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after buying an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after buying an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after buying an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after buying an additional 6,943,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after buying an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.11.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.