M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $328,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

NYSE AJG opened at $137.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.87 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

