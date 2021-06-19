M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $337,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,309 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,736 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,374 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 51,774 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

