M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $10,407,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,012.8% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 96,976 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 52.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 257,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $30.47.

