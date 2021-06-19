M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,946,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after acquiring an additional 110,165 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.03.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

