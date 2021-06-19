M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,723 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

