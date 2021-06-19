M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 869 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $332.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

