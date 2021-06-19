M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,037 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

