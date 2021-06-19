Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) Director Michael Nielsen Sells 129,500 Shares

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) Director Michael Nielsen sold 129,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total value of C$349,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,100.

Shares of Macro Enterprises stock opened at C$2.64 on Friday. Macro Enterprises Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.01 and a 1 year high of C$3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$83.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

