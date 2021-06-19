Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Market Perform”

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

MSGE stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.36) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -14.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

