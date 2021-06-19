Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 101,110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.