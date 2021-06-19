Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 21.6% in May

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 911,900 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 750,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $180.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

