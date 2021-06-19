Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $335.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,727. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $198.81 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 163.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

