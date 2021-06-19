Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 207,826 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 150.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,826 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of Evergy worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Evergy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

