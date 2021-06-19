Martingale Asset Management L P Has $22.73 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,893 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in General Mills were worth $22,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after buying an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $385,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

