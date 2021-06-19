Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,811 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $32,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $2,770,551. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

