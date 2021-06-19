Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,575 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $36,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR opened at $142.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

