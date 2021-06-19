Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.76. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

