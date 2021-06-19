Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 9,800 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $28,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.