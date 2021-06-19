Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.47

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth $4,067,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,981,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

