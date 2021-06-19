Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 69,960 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.21% of ASML worth $555,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $27.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $671.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,087. The company has a market cap of $281.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

