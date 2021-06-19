Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,967,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.87% of Square worth $900,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $3,378,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Square by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $237.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 333.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $97.92 and a one year high of $283.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $336,027,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.10.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.