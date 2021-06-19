Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $801,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,809,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,923,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after buying an additional 222,469 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in STERIS by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,793,000 after acquiring an additional 207,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in STERIS by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,410,000 after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $199.12 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

