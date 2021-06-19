Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 80,588 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,005,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,588 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,022,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 237,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $130.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,760 shares of company stock worth $9,733,217. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.