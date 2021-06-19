Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 15,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after buying an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth $82,831,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $50,890,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

