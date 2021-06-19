Maxar Technologies’ (MAXR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

MAXR opened at C$48.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.09. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of C$20.35 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

