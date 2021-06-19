MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MXL opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.89. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,592 shares of company stock worth $6,448,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

