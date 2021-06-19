MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MXL opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.89. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.
In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,592 shares of company stock worth $6,448,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
