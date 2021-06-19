Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,530,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 13th total of 11,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,622,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

