Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $0.99. Medpace posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Medpace stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.54. The stock had a trading volume of 455,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,738. Medpace has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,994,246.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,529 shares of company stock worth $35,010,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

