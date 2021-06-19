Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce sales of $271.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.50 million. Medpace reported sales of $205.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

MEDP traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,738. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.61.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,529 shares of company stock worth $35,010,851. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Medpace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Medpace by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

