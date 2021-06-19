Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 21,300 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $17.00 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.93.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

