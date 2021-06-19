Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $547,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,148 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

