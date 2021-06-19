Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,145 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 270,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.50 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.