Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.72 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

