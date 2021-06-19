Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Short Interest Update

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 845,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 346,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

EBSB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

EBSB opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

