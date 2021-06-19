MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,272,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

MFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

