Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LON:MCRO traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 515 ($6.73). 1,707,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,228. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 509.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

