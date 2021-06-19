Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the May 13th total of 359,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Microbot Medical stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 243,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,633. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

