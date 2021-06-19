Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,944,500 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 13th total of 7,990,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MNRIF remained flat at $$1.00 during midday trading on Friday. Minor International Public has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00.

Minor International Public Company Profile

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

