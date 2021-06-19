Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,944,500 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 13th total of 7,990,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
MNRIF remained flat at $$1.00 during midday trading on Friday. Minor International Public has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00.
Minor International Public Company Profile
