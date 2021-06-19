Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,260 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Cerner worth $44,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 97.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Cerner by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 245,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth $366,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

