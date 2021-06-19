Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,895 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after acquiring an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $80.86 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

