Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.8% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,244,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 353,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 113,997 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 28.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MTG stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

