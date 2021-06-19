Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,178 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

