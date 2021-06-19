Mooncoin (MOON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00428935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.