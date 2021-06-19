MoonSwap Market Cap Reaches $8.57 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $25,567.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00442298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 22,321,698 coins and its circulating supply is 22,301,197 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.