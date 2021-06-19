Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 80,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 44,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,165.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 448,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000.

CEF opened at $18.74 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

