Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 46,725 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

